PwC: ‘We failed the Academy’ in best picture mess up

PricewaterhouseCoopers has taken “full responsibility” for the mistakes and “breaches of established protocols” that led to “La La Land” mistakenly being named best picture at the Oscars on Sunday night in one of the most infamous gaffes in the show’s history.

In a statement, the firm confirmed that PwC managing partner Brian Cullinan “mistakenly handed the back-up envelope for Actress in a Leading Role instead of the envelope for Best Picture to presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway.”

“Once the error occurred, protocols for correcting it were not followed through quickly enough by Mr. Cullinan or his partner,” the statement said, referring to PwC employee Martha Ruiz.

Ruiz and Cullinan were the two employees charged with managing the envelopes containing the names of Oscar winners. At the ceremony, Ruiz and Cullinan alternated handing envelopes to presenters from opposite sides of the stage.

The statement added: “For the past 83 years, the Academy has entrusted PwC with the integrity of the awards process during the ceremony, and last night we failed the Academy.”

The statement comes after revelations that Cullinan was tweeting shortly before the mistake was made.

At 9:05 p.m. on Sunday, Cullinan sent a now-deleted tweet from his personal account that showed fresh-off-the-stage winner Emma Stone smiling with her new Oscar in hand.

“Best Actress Emma Stone backstage! #PWC,” Cullinan wrote.

The tweet is viewable in a cached page on Google.

The social media post came just minutes before Dunaway and Beatty were inadvertently given the envelope containing the already announced best actress results — a move that led to the now infamous gaffe.

“Moonlight” was eventually crowned best picture winner.

Cullinan has not responded to CNN’s request for comment as of Monday evening.

PwC quickly apologized on Sunday night and said they were “investigating how this could have happened.”

In the history of the Oscars, only one similar event has taken place. Back in 1964, Sammy Davis Jr. was handed the wrong envelope when presenting the best musical score (adaptation or treatment) category and accidentally announced the winner for original musical score.

He corrected himself on stage after he was told he announced a winner who was not nominated in the category he was supposed to be presenting.

PwC has several measures in place meant to prevent such occurrences.

A 2016 Los Angeles Times story detailed one such precaution: the envelopes themselves. The names of the categories are printed on the outside to prevent confusion and the text used is “large enough for a presenter and cameras to read easily,” the piece noted.

It’s worth noting, however, that this year’s envelope design was changed from gold paper with white labels to red paper with gold lettering — considerably harder to read in dim backstage lighting.

To the cameras on stage, the misstep was clear. Photos from Sunday confirmed that Dunaway and Beatty had the wrong envelope on stage.

After looking at the card, Dunaway, who declined to comment on the event, then announced “La La Land” had won best picture.

After the envelopes are stuffed with the winners’ names, they are sealed by the only two people who know the results ahead of the ceremony — in this case, Ruiz and Cullinan. Two sets of winner-containing envelopes are made and Ruiz and Cullinan are tasked with taking them to the ceremony, flanked by guards.

As an additional safety measure, Ruiz and Cullinan memorize the names of the winners. This is so they can be quick to respond in case the wrong name is read or share the winner with presenters in case something happens to the envelopes.

A 2013 Vanity Fair story recalled a time when Sharon Stone and Quincy Jones were tasked with presenting two awards back-to-back but accidentally gave the second envelope to the first winner. The PwC representative on hand was able to whisper the winner to Jones off stage.

Three “La La Land” producers spoke on stage before the error was announced to the Oscars audience.

The Academy has not released its own statement and has instead referred to those released by PwC.