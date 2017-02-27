Obituary Notice: Vivian K. “Viv” Wallace

Vivian K. “Viv” Wallace, 88, of Woodland died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Mrs. Wallace was born Dec. 16, 1928 in Bradford Township, the daughter of Charles E. and Agatha (English) Mencer.

She was a homemaker. Mrs. Wallace was a member of the Dale United Methodist Church.

She is survived by a daughter, Christine Amon and her husband, Jim of Woodland; a grandson, Jimmy Amon and his wife, Sonja of Woodland; a great-grandson, Shawn Michael Amon; and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Wallace was the last member of her generation. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George “Burt” Wallace, who died May 31, 2008 and to whom she was married March 24, 1945; two sisters, Vera Bumbarger and Elizabeth Creech; and a brother, Andrew Mencer.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield with the Rev. Rex D. Evans officiating. Burial will be at Dale Cemetery.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 1 p.m. Thursday until the hour of services.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Clearfield County SPCA, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830 or the Dale United Methodist Church.

To send online tributes, go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.