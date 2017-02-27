Obituary Notice: Ned D. Swanson Sr.

Ned D. Swanson Sr., 76, of Woodland died Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield.

He was born Sept. 26, 1940, a son of the late Martin and Vada (Wisor) Swanson.

Mr. Swanson tended bar at various establishments in the area. Previously, he had worked at Glen-Gery Brick for a number of years. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 812, Clearfield.

He is survived by four brothers, Richard Swanson and his wife, Emma and Thomas Swanson Sr. and his wife, Sara, all of Bigler, Dennis Swanson and his wife, Mary of Mineral Springs and Peter Swanson of Woodland; a granddaughter, Shelby; one great-granddaughter; and many other dear family members.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Ned D. Swanson Jr.; a grandson, Benjamin L. Swanson; an infant sister, Susan Swanson; and his long-time companion, Sandra Snyder.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at the Bradford Cemetery with the Rev. Kenneth Sherwood officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mineral Springs Bible Tabernacle Church, P.O. Box 8, Mineral Springs, PA 16855.

The Kevin A. Beardsley Funeral Home, Clearfield, is in charge of arrangements. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.