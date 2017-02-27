Obituary Notice: John S. Wheeler

John S. Wheeler, 94, of Rockton died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 at Nelson’s Golden Years.

Born Aug. 31, 1922 in Rockton, he was the son of the late Virgil and Agnes G. (Sheeser) Wheeler.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army who had served in World War II.

On June 5, 1946, he married Faye (Peters) Wheeler. She survives.

He was the owner/operator of Wheeler Machine Company in Rockton for more than 30 years. He was a life member of the Union Township Volunteer Fire Department.

He is survived by two daughters, Carol Lieber and her husband, Richard of DuBois and Laurie McCracken and her husband, Gary of Luthersburg; two brothers, Kenneth Wheeler of Rockton and Virgil Wheeler and his wife, Edith of Grampian; six grandchildren, Suzi Manning, Donald, Brenton and Michael McCracken, Mechelle Kerstetter and Kip Lieber; and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Jeffrey Lieber.

Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday at the Goble-Baronick Funeral Home, Inc.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Rockton with Pastor Jennifer Gonsalves officiating.

Full military honors will be accorded by the members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard from the church.

Although flowers are appreciated, the family requests that donations be made to the Union Township Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 100, Rockton, PA 15856.

The Goble-Baronick Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

