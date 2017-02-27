Obituary Notice: Jeanette Christa Carles

Jeanette Christa Carles, 66, of Houtzdale died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 at Penn Highlands Clearfield.

Born Feb. 2, 1951 in Brooklyn NY, she was the daughter of the late John Bolsack and Christine (Harchak) DeLattre, who survives in Brisbin.

She was a former member of the New York Police Auxiliary. She had also been employed by various businesses in New York.

On Sept. 15, 1990 in Osceola Mills, she married Ronald L. Carles, who survives at home.

Along with her husband and mother, she is survived by two sisters, Audrey Gonsiorek of Houtzdale and Mary Ellen Bolsack of Spokane, Wash.

Surviving are four step-children, Rhonda and Lisa Carles of Morrisdale, Joseph Carles of Hyde and Jason Carles of Shiloh and seven step-grandchildren. Also surviving are a numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father.

A memorial service will be held at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale, with Chaplin Robin Harchak officiating.

Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.