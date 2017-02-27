Jeff Tech Announces Students of the Month

REYNOLDSVILLE – Jeff Tech wishes to announce its January Student of the Month, which is senior, Tim Adams.

He is a Reynoldsville student enrolled in the Computer Technology Career and Technical Education program at Jeff Tech.

He lives with his dad, Tony Adams, and his younger brother Mike. He is also the son of Anna Brown of Reynoldsville.

At school, Adams is a Career and Technical Student Organization member and CTSO vice president for his shop.

He has done volunteer work helping with the National Technical Honor Society Induction meeting dinner and, he also helped with Jeff Tech’s annual Christmas benefit dinner.

Adams made the B honor role during the first nine-week marking period this school year. Upon graduation, he plans to enlist in the U.S. Army.

Jeff Tech also wishes to announce its February Student of the Month, which is junior, Thad Harmon.

He is a Reynoldsville student enrolled in the Precision Machining Career and Technical Education program at Jeff Tech. He lives with his mom and dad, Mr. and Mrs. John (Shelly) Harmon.

Harmon is part of Jeff Tech’s Co-op program, working part-time at Niagara Cutter in Reynoldsville.

He made the A honor role during the first and second nine-week marking period this school year. His hobbies include hunting and fishing.

Upon graduation, Harmon plans to attend the Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport, Pa., for a Bachelor’s degree in machining.