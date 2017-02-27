Golden Tide Qualifiers Rate NW-AAA Region Prelim Byes

CURWENSVILLE — The four Curwensville Area High School wrestlers who emerged from the District 9 Class AA Tournament with high finishes will receive byes in the preliminary round of the Northwest Region Class AA Tournament at Sharon High School Friday evening.

The championship quarterfinals will conclude the 5:30 p.m. session as all qualifiers will return Saturday morning for the first round of consolations at nine o’clock, followed by the championship semifinals and two more rounds of consolations.

Match-ups for the Golden Tide hopefuls against District 10 opponents:

Freshman Zach Holland (22-9) vs. Union City sophomore William Burgess (27-6) at 106 pounds, sophomore Blake Passarelli (27-4) vs. Fort LeBoeuf junior Isaac Crowell (34-8) at 113, senior Kaleb Witherite (23-8) vs. Greenville junior Brendan Calvin (28-6) at 182 and junior Steven McClure (23-5) vs. Harbor Creek senior Joe Newara (34-9) at 285.

Holland, Witherite and McClure lost in the D-9 finals while Passarelli placed third.

An in-depth preview of their brackets as well as all returning champions and place winners will be online Thursday morning.