Gas Prices Average $2.51/Gallon in PA

PENNSYLVANIA – Average retail gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have fallen 1.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.51/gallon yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,269 gas outlets in Pennsylvania.

This compares with the national average that has increased 0.5 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.28/gallon, according to gasoline price Web site GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Pennsylvania during the past week, prices yesterday were 64.1 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 6.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

The national average has increased 0.8 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 54.3 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on Feb. 27 in Pennsylvania have ranged widely over the last five years: $1.87/gallon in 2016, $2.49/gallon in 2015, $3.62/gallon in 2014, $3.79/gallon in 2013 and $3.74/gallon in 2012.

Areas near Pennsylvania and their current gas price climate:

Harrisburg – $2.45/gallon, down 1 cent per gallon from last week’s $2.46/gallon.

Hagerstown – $2.34/gallon, flat from last week’s $2.34/gallon.

York- $2.44/gallon, down 1.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.45/gallon.

“With refinery maintenance and turnarounds beginning across the country, we’ll likely see a draw down on winter gasoline stocks, leading the national average to rise in the week ahead,” said Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy senior petroleum analyst.

“Despite oil prices that remain range bound in the low to mid-$50’s per barrel, refinery status and the likely draw in inventories will win this week’s tug of war at the pump, keeping upward pressure on gasoline prices.

“In addition, unexpected refinery outages could cause additional volatility or spikes in prices over the next two months due to the limited ability for other refiners to help offset any production losses while performing their planned maintenance.”

