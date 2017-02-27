GANT Weekend Police Blotter

State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report about an incident of criminal mischief that occurred Feb. 12 at a Decatur Street residence in Decatur Township. During the incident, someone allegedly caused damage to two tires belonging to the victim by puncturing them. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at Clearfield at 814-857-3800.
State police at Philipsburg
- State police received a report about an incident of theft from a motor vehicle that occurred Thursday on North Front Street in Rush Township. During the incident, someone allegedly took several belongings from the victims’ unlocked vehicle. State police are continuing their investigation at this time.
- On Saturday a 24-year-old Grassflat man allegedly drove a truck recklessly and intentionally causing the victim to stop his vehicle from being struck on Casanova Road near Maple Street in Rush Township. According to the report, after being stopped, the man, along with a 22-year-old Grassflat man, kicked the driver’s side window and mirror, causing damage. When the victim drove off, the 22-year-old Grassflat man threw a ball hitch through the rear window of his vehicle. The report stated there were minor injuries and charges of recklessly endangering, criminal mischief, simple assault, etc. will be filed against the men through the district court.
State police at Punxsutawney
- State police received a report about an incident of harassment that occurred Feb. 19 in Oliver Township. The victim told state police she’d been thrown and held down on the ground by her father. State police determined the incident was unfounded, however.
- State police received a report about an incident of theft by unlawful taking that occurred Sunday at a Stanton Road residence in Rose Township. During the incident, someone allegedly stole a sign for “village of Stanton” from the victim’s yard. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.
State police at Ridgway
- State police received a report about an incident of retail theft that occurred Friday at the Wal-Mart in Fox Township. During the incident, a 48-year-old Emporium man allegedly attempted to remove multiple items from the store without paying. He was cited through the district court.
- State police received a report about an incident of indecent assault that occurred in August of 2016 in Ridgway Township. During the incident, a 14-year-old Ridgway boy allegedly subjected the victim to unwanted physical contact. It remains under investigation at this time.
Clearfield Borough
- Police received a call from a female who reported she had items removed from her residence on Smith Street. She later called back, saying she had located the items that she thought were missing.
- Police arrested a male due to a warrant that he had out the department. He was able to provide the funds needed to satisfy the warrant.
- Police responded to North Third Street to assist a female who had locked her keys inside her vehicle. Police were able to assist the female with gaining entry into her vehicle.
- Police are investigating the alleged theft of a bicycle that was taken from a residence along Nichols Street.
- Police responded to an activated alarm at a local business. Upon arrival police found delivery personnel who had accidentally set off the alarm.
- Police were called regarding a noise complaint along South Third Street. Police were able to make contact with the individuals who agreed to turn the music down.
- Police responded to a reported altercation between two males on East Pine Street. Police made contact with both males who advised they were having an argument.
- Police are investigating an alleged theft of a purse from a residence along East 10th
- Police responded to Power Avenue after a report about a male who was intoxicated and threatening self-harm. Upon arrival police located the male inside his vehicle. He was arrested for DUI and transported to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.
- Police responded to East Seventh Street for a report about a low-hanging wire. Police found the wire to be an old cable wire, and they were able to remove it.
- Police served several persons who had active arrest warrants.
- Police responded to a reported disturbance on Cemetery Road. Upon arrival police found that a male and female had engaged in a verbal argument. Police were able to handle the situation at the scene.
- Police responded to a custody issue on East Seventh Street. Police were able to handle the situation at the scene.
- Police were dispatched to the hospital for a mental health patient who was being disorderly and threatening to leave. Police were able to speak to the male and calm him down.
- Police responded to a report of suspicious vehicles on West Walnut Street. However, police found the vehicles had permission to be there.
- Police responded to a report of a physical altercation between a male and female on West Front Street. Upon arrival police found the female had left, as she was refusing to speak to them. Police are continuing their investigation at this time.
- Police responded to a three-vehicle accident along the 300 block of Nichols Street. According to police, a driver swerved his vehicle to miss an object in the roadway, and this caused it to strike two parked cars and overturn onto its roof. Minor injuries were reported as a result, and two vehicles were towed from the scene.
- Police responded to a possible vehicle break-in on Merrill Street. Upon arrival police found the door of the vehicle open. Police made contact with the owner who advised the door was not closed properly and there wasn’t anything missing.
- Police handled a report of harassment by communication that occurred at a business along East Market Street.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report about a traffic violation in the area of South Second Street.
- Police assisted a motorist with a vehicle lockout in the area of the Bloomington-Glen Richey Highway.
- Police received a report about an animal inside a vehicle at Wal-Mart.
- Police responded to an alarm at The Discovery House.
- Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on South Second Street.
- Police received a report about an alleged incident of disorderly conduct on Washington Avenue.
- Police received a traffic complaint that occurred in the area of South Second Street.
- Police received a report about a juvenile male who was allegedly being disorderly at a Clarendon Avenue residence.
- Police conducted a welfare check in the area of Shaw Street.
- Police received a report about a suspicious male in the area of Poplar Avenue. Upon arrival police were unable to locate the male.
- Police assisted emergency personnel with an unconscious male on the Rockton Mountain Highway.
- Police received a report about a traffic violation in the area of the Clearfield-Curwensville Highway.
- Police received a report about two males who were arguing at a local establishment. Upon arrival police found they had left.
- Police received a report about an alarm at a local business.
- Police responded to a psychological emergency on West Front Street.
- Police received a report about suspicious persons in the area of Willow Drive.
- Police received a report about the alleged theft of a purse at Wal-Mart. It remains under investigation at this time.
- Police conducted a traffic stop along Route 879 near the Hyde light. It resulted in a warrant service.
- Police received a found credit card.
- Police received a report about a suspicious male in a wooded area near a residence on Williams Road. Upon arrival police searched the area with negative results.
- Police received a report about a possible burglary in progress on Reighard Street. However, police were unable to locate anyone after a search.
- Police responded to an accidental alarm that occurred at Peebles.
DuBois City
- Police were dispatched for a trespassing incident involving a male who wouldn’t leave a property on Luther Avenue. Upon arrival police made contact with the male and told him that he needed to leave, which he did.
- Police received a report about a possible domestic dispute involving a couple in the area of Williams Street. Upon arrival police found the couple who stated everything was OK and they were “just playing around.”
- Police were dispatched for a report about two, large dogs being inside a truck with its window down on North Main Street. The caller told police they were concerned for the dogs. As police were en route to the scene, the caller indicated the truck had left.
- Police received numerous reports about a male who was hanging around and staring at women who were using local car washes. Police were able to locate the male and identify him as a 23-year-old from Brockway. He was advised by police that his actions were unwanted and he should only return if he was going to wash his car.
- Police received a report about an alleged theft from a business on Hamor Street. It remains under investigation at this time.
- Police received a report about a theft from a residence. According to the victim, a package was delivered to his residence and taken by an unknown person.
- Police were requested to assist the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department by serving a warrant at the Penn Highlands Hospital. Police took the wanted person into custody and to the county jail.
- Police were dispatched for an open door at a business on West Washington Avenue. The owner was notified and the business was secured, police said.