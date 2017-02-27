EFL Cup final: Manchester United beats Southampton — controversy, records and dabbing

There was controversy, record breaking and plenty of dabbing.

On Sunday, a 35-year-old, evergreen Zlatan Ibrahimovic put in a man of the match performance to claim his first major trophy in a Manchester United shirt.

United’s 3-2 victory over Southampton secured the EFL Cup, as individual and club records were broken.

By winning, United broke a long-standing record to give United fans yet more bragging rights over the club’s beleaguered rival Liverpool.

Meanwhile, the victory ensured world record signing Paul Pogba, who has endured an up and down season, secured his first major trophy since returning to the club in the summer … and a chance to celebrate with his trademark move.

Jesse Lingard, Pogba’s teammate from their days playing in Manchester United’s youth system, must be starting to view Wembley as a second home, after scoring his third goal in three finals at the stadium.

The 24-year-old also netted the winner in last season’s FA Cup final and scored the opening goal in United’s Community Shield — English football’s curtain raiser — win at the start of the season.

However, the match wasn’t without controversy, as Southampton had an early goal incorrectly ruled out for offside. While Ryan Bertrand was offside, Manolo Gabbiadini, who went on to score both Southampton goals, clearly wasn’t.

After Gabbiandi’s disallowed goal, Zlatan went about doing what Zlatan does best, giving United the lead and then scoring the winner.

Zlatan’s heroics ensured Mourinho claimed the 19th major trophy of a glittering managerial career, including winning his 11th final out of 13 (five out of five in England).

Mourinho’s lastest silverware success went down well with offspring Jose Jr. Being the manager’s son, who is a Fulham youth team player, clearly comes with some decent perks.

Ibrahimovic’s late winner meant Marouane Fellaini was used as a last-minute substitute instead of Wayne Rooney, but the captain still lifted the 11th major trophy of his United career.

How many more titles will Ibrahimovic and Mourinho win in Manchester?