Coroner Issues Annual Report

CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County Coroner Mike Morris has issued his annual report for 2016.

Month Number of Investigations
January  59
February  72
March  69
April  62
May 71
June  47
July  60
August  79
September  79
October  89
November  69
December  95

In 2016, the coroner’s office handled 851 cases. Four are still pending completion of the investigation, Morris said.

According to Morris, of the 851 cases, 375 were natural deaths; 407 were to authorize cremations; 27 were accidental deaths; 19 were suicides; two were homicides (one was homicide by motor vehicle); three were undetermined fetal deaths; and 13 were drug overdoses.

Morris would like to acknowledge the local and state police, the county’s ambulance and fire services, the county’s Emergency Management Agency and the staffs at area hospitals for their assistance in these matters.

Morris would also like to thank District Attorney William A. Shaw Jr. and Pathologist Harry Kamerow for their support and assistance throughout the year with numerous investigations.

