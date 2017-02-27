Clearfield Junior High Wrestling Team Qualifies Three for PJW State Championships

NEW BETHLEHEM — Eight members of the Clearfield Junior HIgh wrestling team competed at the Area 5 Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling (PJW) Junior High qualifier at Redbank Valley High School on Sunday.

With their top-3 finish, three qualified for the PJW Junior High State Championships at the Cambria County War Memorial in Johnstown on March 4 and 5.

Finishing second was Oliver Billotte at 157 pounds, while Angelo Maines at 82 pounds and Luke Freeland at 102 pounds each placed third.

Fourth place finishers were Luke Sidorick at 77, Nathan Barr at 132, Brandon Daubs at 187, and Jonathan Doran at 252. Nolan Barr competed at 97, but did not place.

The Bison finished the team race in fourth place with 103.5 points. DuBois won the team title with 166.5 points.