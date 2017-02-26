Snapchat IPO; Trump Tuesday; Mobile World Congress

1. Snapchat IPO: Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat, is expected the reveal its initial public offering price after the market closes on Wednesday. While it’s one of the most highly anticipated companies to hit the stock market in a while, analysts attending Snap’s IPO road show have expressed concern about its earnings and revenue growth potential.

Snap’s 200 million shares are expected to be priced between $14 and $16 a share. That would give it a market value of nearly $20 billion.

2. Trump Tuesday: Tuesday will be a big day for President Trump. He’s kicking off with an interview on Fox & Friends, which will be his first morning show appearance since the inauguration. He called the Fox News Channel show the “most honest” morning program at a recent press conference.

Later that day, his sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr. will cut the ribbon at the new Trump International Hotel and Tower in Vancouver. The $360 million dollar facility has been the site of protests for the last several months with another planned on Tuesday.

President Trump will deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress at 9 p.m. ET. This will be the first time that he will outline his agenda to lawmakers. He’s expected to lay out what he’s achieved during his first month and announce what to expect for the rest of 2017.

3. Mobile World Congress kicks off: There’s nothing phone-y about all the new tech that will be released in Barcelona, Spain, beginning Monday. More than 2,000 companies, including HTC, LG, Sony and Samsung will be on hand to reveal the latest in phones, tablets and anything else related to mobile gadgets.

The biggest buzz will go to Samsung following last year’s Note 7 disaster. Millions of the flammable phones were recalled. But Samsung isn’t expected to release the S8 follow-up. Instead it will focus on tablets.

Another company to keep an eye out for is Nokia. The iconic Nokia 3310 “candy bar” phone is expected to be making a comeback.

4. Coming this week:

Monday – Mobile World Congress kicks off

Tuesday – GDP second estimate; Trump’s Vancouver hotel opens and he addresses Congress

Wednesday – Auto sales numbers

Thursday – Chain store sales released

Friday – Nintendo Switch released worldwide