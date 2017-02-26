Obituary Notice: Terry A. Bumbarger Sr.

Terry A. Bumbarger Sr., 77, of Morrisdale died Feb. 25, 2017 at Penn Highlands Clearfield.

Born May 13, 1939 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late William and Ruth Hubler Bumbarger.

On March 3, 1962, he wed the late Rebecca J. Laird Bumbarger, who preceded him in death Jan. 13, 2014.

Surviving are his daughter, Susan Summers and her fiancé, Rick Shirey of Wallaceton; his sons, Scott Bumbarger and Terry A. Bumbarger Jr. and his wife, Shannon, both of Morrisdale; his three grandchildren, Kaeleb, Abigail and Sierra; and a sister, Pam Wood and her husband, Jim of Morrisdale.

Besides his parents and his wife, he was preceded by a brother, Tom Bumbarger.

He was a self-employed logger and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of the L.O.O.M, No. 941, Grassflat, and enjoyed hunting and going to camp.

There will be no public visitation. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Family suggests memorial contributions be made to L.O.O.M., No. 941, 984 Cooper Ave., Grassflat, PA 16839.

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.