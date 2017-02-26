Obituary Notice: James W. Goss

James W. Goss, 55, a resident of Mountain Laurel Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield, died Feb. 24, 2017 at UPMC Pittsburgh.

He attended the church services and enjoyed many activities at Mountain Laurel.

He is survived by his mother, Barbara J. Goss of State College; a brother, Michael and his companion, Helen of Philipsburg; and a sister, Melissa Haywood and her husband, William of Clearfield.

He is also survived by his uncle and aunt, Samuel and Joan Scaife of Morrisdale; nieces and nephews, William Covey, Melinda Covey and David Heck; and great-nieces and nephews, Curtis, Destiny and Joseph Poyneer, Christina Covey and Chase Covey.

He was preceded in death by his father, James; grandmother, Viola E. Scaife; great-grandmother, Susan Vail; uncle and aunt, Kenneth and Nadina Pollard; and a niece, Miranda.

He will greatly be missed not only by his family, but also by friends and the staff at Mountain Laurel.

A memorial service is planned for a later date. Reed Funeral Home in Houtzdale is in charge of of arrangements.