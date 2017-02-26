Obituary Notice: Gary R. “Skip” Patton

Gary Ronald ”Skip” Patton, 72, of Curwensville died Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 at his residence.

Born Aug. 17, 1944 in Lackawanna, NY, he was the son of Howard W. and Helen M. (Reekie) Patton.

Mr. Patton had been a welder for the former Piper Aircraft and was retired as a bus driver for Trailways.

He was Roman Catholic by faith. He was a U.S. Naval veteran of the Vietnam War.

He wed the former Kathryn D. (London) Hooven, who preceded him on death March 12, 2015. He was also preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Donald.

Surviving are five children, Gary Ronald Patton Jr. and his wife, Melinda of Minnesota, Lori Michelle Patton and her fiancé, Bryan Buterbaugh of Punxsutawney, Gregory Howard Patton and his wife, Lisa Kay and Lisa Ann Patton, both of Brockway, and Linda Kay Walburn and her husband, Kurtis of Falls Creek and three step-children, Rebecca “Becky” Freeman and her husband, William of Curwensville, Barbara Hooven Palumbo of Clearfield and Beverly Bennett of Butler.

Also surviving are 18 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Mary Patton of Sabula.

At the request of Mr. Patton, there will be no public visitation.

Private family graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at Morningside Cemetery in DuBois. Military honors will be accorded at the cemetery by members of the DuBois Honor Guard.

The family suggests contributions be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.