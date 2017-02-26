Obituary Notice: Dolores Lender

Dolores Lender, 85, of Smithmill died Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 at the UPMC Altoona Hospital.

Born Jan. 4, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Laura (Delfosse) Jeffries.

She was a 1951 graduate of Bigler Township High School. She worked at the JBC Clothing Company in Houtzdale in the 1970’s. She was a homemaker and a loving mother.

She married Earl Lender on Aug. 3, 1951 in St. Basil the Great Catholic Church, Coalport, and they were married for 63 years.

Prior to returning to Smithmill, they resided in Fredonia, NY for several years where she worked for a local newspaper. Her husband died Oct. 6, 2014.

She is preceded in death by her son, Gary Lender (Carol) of Plant City, Fla. She is survived by three sons, Terry Lender (Linda) of Irvona, John Lender of Leesburg, Fla., and Dan Lender (Amy) of Reston, Va.

She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Carliena Rivera (Alex), Mac Lender, Lori Smith, Mandy Brown (Joe), Michele Shaner (Neil), Michael Lender (Cyndi), Mark Lender (Renee), James, Riley and Aidan and six great-grandchildren, Morgan, Landon, Brendan, Scottie, Cody and Alaina. She is also survived by one brother, Lester Jeffries of California.

She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Bryan; her brothers, Frank Jr., Vaughn, Darrel, Raymond and Howard Jeffries; and five sisters, Mary Ann, Louise, Idella, Isabelle and Margaret.

She enjoyed gardening, playing cards, ceramics, baking and spending time with her family.

Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday at the Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Ramey.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Basil the Great Catholic Church, Coalport, with Fr. Zab Amar as celebrant. Burial will be private.

Condolences may be made at www.kruise-spewock.com.