Manny Pacquiao, Amir Khan confirm April 23 bout

Boxing legend and Filipino senator Manny Pacquiao has announced a date for this next fight — April 23 — against former British lightweight Olympic champion Amir Khan.

Khan, who won a silver medal in 2004, confirmed on Twitter that his team had agreed to Pacquiao’s terms and would meet him for a “super fight.”

Pacquiao and Khan are no strangers to one another: They were both trained together by Freddie Roach.

In mid-February, Pacquiao asked his Twitter followers who he should fight “next in the UAE” — Khan was the overwhelming favorite, winning 48% of the votes cast.

It has not yet been disclosed where the fight will take place.

Pacquiao last year won two consecutive victories, defeating Timothy Bradley in April and then emerging with a win against Jessie Vargas in November.

Khan’s last fight was in April last year, when Mexican Saul “Canelo” Alvarez knocked him out with a massive blow.

Boxer or senator?

Pacquiao said in a statement in July that his priority is the legislature, and that a fight would not interfere with his senatorial duties.

He was criticized for his absences when he served as a Representative, CNN Philippines reported.

Pacquiao has justified his return to the ring by saying that boxing is his only means to support his family.

“Politics, to me, is a vocation not a means to eke out a living,” Pacquiao said in the statement.

According to a 2015 statement listing his assets and liabilities, the boxer-turned-politician was worth about $69 million.

Pacquiao is a firm political ally of Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte, and has often been discussed as a future presidential candidate.

He’s also been an outspoken critic of Duterte rival Senator Leila de Lima, who was arrested last week on drugs-related charges — sparking a protest in Manila.