GANT RELOAD: Week of Feb. 20

The GANT weekly reload gives readers a look back upon the most noteworthy stories of their work week. It contains the big headlines, as well as a few stories you might have missed. It might even include a story or two of the lighter side.

The GANT reload will be posted each weekend for your perusal. For most part, the reload will be filled with local headlines, but every now and again, a state, world or national story will make the list.

Elliott Accused of Selling Gun to Man Involved with Local Meth Ring

DUBOIS – A Kentucky man accused of selling a gun to a man involved with a local methamphetamine ring has been apprehended.

Gonzales Jailed on Attempted Burglary Charges

DUBOIS – A DuBois man is facing charges for allegedly trying to burglarize a residence Feb. 21.

Clearfield Municipal Authority Awarded Grant for Waterlines Project

CLEARFIELD – The first steps towards bringing water to sections of the Glen Richey Highway, Carbon Mine Road, Clover Hill Road and Krebs Highway were confirmed during yesterday’s Clearfield Municipal Authority Meeting.

DuBois Makes Record Contribution to $10 Million THON Total

UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State DuBois’ THON committee has once again broken its own record in raising funds to support the university-wide efforts of THON, which was held this past Friday through Sunday at the Bryce Jordan Center at University Park.

Space is Tight: CASD to Consider Getting Enrollment Projection

CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Area School District has seen an increase in students with “unique needs,” and it’s running out of space trying to meet them in both of its school buildings.

New Urgent Care Facility Coming to Clearfield

CLEARFIELD – A new urgent care facility is coming to the Clearfield area with Penn Highlands’ Q Care.

Powell Asked if Questions on Proposed Consolidation Have Been Answered Yet

CLEARFIELD – During public comment at the Lawrence Township Supervisors’ meeting, Gigi Gearheart addressed the supervisors and asked if Supervisor Randy Powell had been able to get answers to any of his questions concerning the proposed consolidation with Clearfield Borough.

Clearfield County Charitable Foundation Awards Local Grants

The Clearfield County Charitable Foundation recently awarded grants to 19 local community agencies and organizations.

Wallaceton Man Waives Charges for Allegedly Being Found with Drugs, Money During Traffic Stop

CLEARFIELD – A Wallaceton man who was allegedly found with drugs and a large amount of money during a traffic stop waived the charges to court at his preliminary hearing Wednesday at the Clearfield County Jail.

4 Defendants in Clearfield Drug Raid Come Up for Sentencing

CLEARFIELD- Four defendants facing felony drug charges as a result of a raid in Clearfield Borough were scheduled for sentencing this week.

SCI Houtzdale Reports Inmate Death

HOUTZDALE – State Correctional Institution at Houtzdale Superintendent Barry Smith reports the death of inmate Andrew Smith on Feb. 23.

SWAY PHOTO SLIDESHOW: Deconstruction of Former Clearfield Middle School

CLEARFIELD – The deconstruction of the former Clearfield Middle School is continuing on Mill Road. The Clearfield Area School District has hired Natalie Excavation and Demolition to deconstruct the building. It was permanently closed as part of the district’s consolidation into the Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School and the Clearfield Area Elementary School. All photos are by GANT photojournalist Steven McDole.

Gavlak Pleads Guilty to Stealing Money from Dollar Store

CLEARFIELD – A Houtzdale man who stole money from an open cash register at a local dollar store pleaded guilty during sentencing court Wednesday.

DuBois Man Accused of Fleeing and Eluding, Burglary Waives Charges

CLEARFIELD – A DuBois man accused of attempting to flee and elude police and burglarizing a camp waived the charges to court at his preliminary hearing Wednesday at the Clearfield County Jail.