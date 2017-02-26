Four Golden Tide Matmen Place, Three With Silver Medals

HYDE — Zach Holland, Kaleb Witherite and Steven McClure defeated higher seeds for the Curwensville Area High School wrestling team’s best semifinal round showing at the District 9 Class AA Tournament since 2007, but they were unable to deliver an encore later Saturday in the Clearfield Area High School’s Bison Gym and had to settle for silver medals.

Blake Passarelli bounced back from a loss in the semis to claim third place and give the Golden Tide its biggest group of Northwest Region qualifiers in 10 years.

“We didn’t wrestle as well in the finals as I thought we would, and we came up short of where we wanted to end up, but I’m just happy we’re taking four to regionals,” Curwensville coach Dean Swatsworth said.

McClure suffered the toughest loss in the heavyweight bracket where he was seeded third behind Ridgway’s Colton McClain and Cranberry’s Timmy McCauley, the same order in which they were ranked nine, 10 and 11 in the state by Off The Mat.

The Golden Tide junior met McCauley in the semis and atoned for a 5-2 loss in the Juniata Valley Invitational by coming from behind to win 6-3 with the difference an escape and takedown in the third period when the No. 2 seed missed a desperation throw attempt. McClure had outmuscled McCauley for the initial takedown but gave up a reversal to fall behind 3-2 in the middle period. He tied seconds later with an escape.

The gold medal bout was another rematch, McClure having nipped McClain 5-4 in early December.

They worked overtime this time after matching breakaways in regulation and then trading escapes in the second 30-minute period. McClure had victory in his grasp via an escape with 20 seconds left, but he was hit with a penalty point for stalling with three ticks on the clock.

When McClain chose bottom for the ultimate tiebreaker period, McClure needed a rideout for the win. However, he was called for interlocking with just 10 seconds remaining, giving the Elker senior a 5-4 decision that made District 9 history.

McClain’s younger siblings, Lukas at 132 pounds and Logen at 138, had turned in championship performances earlier. Never before, dating back to 1938, had three brothers captured gold medals in the same year.

“Steven’s match could have went either way,” Swatsworth said. “All I can say is I wouldn’t want to be the ref in that situation, because I wouldn’t the one making those calls.

“Every call seemed like it didn’t go our way, but what we’ve been saying is that you’ve just gotta keep wrestling no matter what it is. You’ve gotta score points. If you wrestle hard and get your points, there’s no question about who wins or loses. That’s in any match. You score, you win.”

In their title bouts, Holland at 106 and Witherite at 182 ran into opponents who were on a mission.

The sixth-seeded Holland was attempting a sweep the top three seeds after beating No. 2 Dylan Pesock of Oswayo Valley 4-2 in the semis. Both had reversals in the middle period before the Golden Tide freshman picked up a penalty point for an illegal hold before escaping in the third period.

That set up a rematch of his down-to-the-wire match with top-seeded Anthony Glasl of Brockway late in the dual meet season when he ran out of time in a heart-breaking 4-3 setback.

The Rover made sure there would be no repeat of that thriller as he hooked up a cradle following his second takedown to register a fall at 3:56.

“Zach came out kind of flat,” Swatsworth said. “I don’t know if he wasn’t ready or what, but he didn’t wrestle like he wrestled the first two matches. He just didn’t look like Zach tonight.”

The third-seeded Witherite, who had pinned No. 2 seed Eli Ayers of Coudersport at 5:18 in the semis, ran into the proverbial buzz saw as Brookville senior Noah Cieleski racked up six sets of back points en route to a 15-0 technical fall in 5:49 for his second title.

Cieleski had decked his three previous opponents.

“That kid is really tough on top,” Swatsworth said. “We wrestled some really good kids in our finals matches. So you’ve gotta give them credit.”

Passarelli’s bid to reach the 113 finals for the second time was denied by Ridgway’s No. 3 seed Kyle Bush, who turned a single-leg takedown into a 3-1 decision. They had met in the 106 semifinals last year, when the Golden Tide sophomore came out on top 6-4.

In the consolations, the No. 2-seeded Passarelli locked up a medal by taking down Port Allegany’s Payton Caden three times in a 7-1 win.

With the bronze medal at stake, Passarelli broke a 2-2 tie in the third period by single-legging Redbank Valley’s Mason Songer and, with time running out, countering the Bulldog’s takedown shot for two-and-two and an 8-3 victory.

“All we can do is come back to work on Monday and be ready for regionals and try to avenge any of the losses we had,” Swatsworth said.

The season ended for two Golden Tide wrestlers, sophomore Mason Gasper (120) eliminated in the consolation quarterfinals by Sheffield’s Kyle Holden 8-3 and junior Dylan Meyers stopped one shy of placing when he ran into top seed Steven Sorbin of Brookville after winning by injury default earlier.

Brookville, ranked No. 4 in the state by Off The Mat, dominated as expected with six champions for the record sixth time, three bronze medalists and 242 points for its fourth consecutive team title and 10th overall.

Senior Gavin Park, OTM’s No. 4-ranked 120-pounder, capped an impressive charge to his third title by cradling Redbank Valley’s Hunter Martz in 1:11, setting a district record with four falls in just 2:11.

He shared Outstanding Wrestler Award honors with Port Allegany 160-pounder Jacob Kallenborn, whose takedown at the buzzer put the first blemish on Gage Arnold’s record, 4-3. The Coudersport senior had climbed to the 100-win plateau with three falls for a 34-0 record.

Brookville had two other repeat champs, Keelan Kunselman holding off Bush 7-5 at 113 and Xavier Molnar cradling Keystone’s Tyler Van Tassel for a 55-second pin at 195.

Tyler Cook, a two-time runner-up for the Raiders, finally made it to the top of the winner’s stand with an 8-1 decision over Clarion’s Tom Wurster at 220, while Caleb Hetrick, who also lost in the finals last year, had a tougher time with Kane’s Alden Hulings in a 7-6 win at 152.

Ridgway, which had gone four years without a champion, wound up with four as 126-pounder Bryce Barclay shut out Kane’s Noah Blankenship 3-0 just before Lukas major decisioned Johnsonburg’s 11-0 and Logen edged Coudersport’s David Kudrick 3-1.

In a mild surprise at 170, No. 3 seed Isaac Wright of Coudersport bested No. 1 Garrett McClintick of Brockway 2-1 with a second period takedown. The Rover chose top for the third period but was unable to turn Wright, although he was very close several times.

Dillon Keane won the 145 crown, beating Kane’s Alec English 4-2 with a pair of reversals in Bradford’s first year after dropping down from Class AAA.

Coaches selected Brookville’s Dave Kepfer for the Lenny Ferraro Coach of the Year Award, his fourth in a row and seventh since 2009.

Coudersport was far back in second place in the team chase with 144 points, while Ridgway was third with 142.5.

Curwensville was sixth with 73 points, one of its highest finishes in years.

All medalists will head to Sharon High School next weekend for the two-day NW Region Tournament. District 10 will be represented by six placewinners at each weight.

Click here for complete bracket results, courtesy Flo Wrestling.

TEAM SCORING AND KEY

1. Brookville (Bville), 242 points; 2. Coudersport (Cou), 144; 3. Ridgway (R), 142.5; 4. Kane (K), 96.5; 5. Brockway (Bway), 81; 6. Curwensville (Cur), 73; 7. Cranberry (Cran), 64; 8. Redbank Valley (RV), 63; 9. Port Allegany (PA), 62; 10. Bradford (Brad), 60.5; 11. Clarion (Cl), 56; 12. Oswayo Valley (OV), 50.5; 13. Johnsonburg (J), 41; 14. Keystone (Key), 30; 15. Smethport (Sm), 28; 16. Sheffield (Sh), 13; 17. Cameron County (CC), 0.

CHAMPIONSHIPS

(Wrestler’s name preceded by seed and followed by grade, record and team)

106 – (1) Anthony Glasl, 9, (27-6), Bway, pinned (6) Zach Holland, 9, (22-9), Cur, 3:56.

113 – (1) Keelan Kunselman, 12, (27-10), Bville, dec. (3) Kyle Bush, 11, (25-3), R, 7-5.

120 – (1) Gavin Park, 12, (36-3), Bville, pinned (3) Hunter Martz, 10, (20-12), RV, 1:11.

126 – (2) Bryce Barclay, 11, (25-6), R, dec. (4) Noah Blankenship, 10, (20-6), K, 3-0.

132 – (2) Lukas McClain, 11, (24-7), R, major dec. Devon Norlin, 11, (22-9), J, 11-0.

138 – (1) Logen McClain, 11, (30-3), R, dec. (2) David Kudrick, 11 (30-7), Cou, 3-1.

145 – (1) Dillon Keane, 11, (23-1), Brad, dec. (3) Alec English, 10, (17-5), K, 4-2.

152 – (1) Caleb Hetrick, 11, (37-3), Bville, dec. (2) Alden Hulings, 10, (22-4), K, 7-6.

160 – (2) Jacob Kallenborn, 11, (28-4), PA, dec. (1) Gage Arnold, 12, (34-1), Cou, 4-3.

170 – (3) Isaac Wright, 11, (28-9), Cou, dec. (1) Garrett McClintick, 10, (27-7), Bway, 2-1.

182 – (1) Noah Cieleski, 12, (31-6), Bville, tech fall over (3) Kaleb Witherite, 12, (22-8), Cur, 15-0 (5:49).

195 – (1) Xavier Molnar, 11, (33-6), Bville, pinned (2) Tyler Van Tassel, 10, (24-9), Key, :55.

220 – (1) Tyler Cook, 11, (35-4), Bville, dec. (3) Tom Wurster, 11, (22-9), Cl, 8-1.

285 – (1) Colton McClain, 12, (27-3), R, dec. (3) Steven McClure, 11, (23-5), Cur, 5-4 (OT-UTB).

CONSOLATION FINALS

106 – (4) Reese Vollmer, 10, (29-6), PA, dec. (2) Dylan Pesock, 11, (22-5), OV, 4-3 (OT-UTB).

113 – (2) Blake Passarelli, 10, (27-4), Cur, dec.(4) Mason Songer, 10, (19-8), RV, 8-3.

120 – (2) Trevor Olney, 12, (25-11), Cou, pinned (4) Luke Tomaski, 10, (13-13), R, 2:51.

126 – (1) Steven Sorbin, 11, (26-12), Bville, major dec. ((3) Treyton Stiles, 11, (14-6), PA, 12-2.

132 – (3) Dontae Constable, 11, (22-13), Bville, dec. (1) Tyler Thompson, 11, (29-5), Brad, 2-1.

138 – (3) Isaiah Barney, 10, (25-6), OV, dec. (4) CJ Shreffler, 10, (21-12), Cran, 4-2.

145 – (2) Josh Hancock, 2, (32-4), Cran, dec. (5) Dustin Kudrick, 11, (28-10), Cou, 6-2.

152 – (3) Mike LeFay, 12, (28-6), Cl, dec. (4) Julian Smith, 11, (8-5), Cou, 4-3.

160 – (3) Clayton Peace, 12, (18-10), Bville, dec. (4) Teddy Race, 9, (22-9), K, 4-3.

170 – (7) Braden MacBeth, 10, (7-9), Bville, dec. (2) Akete Kindle, 12, (25-6), Sm, 3-2 (OT-UTB).

182 – (2) Eli Ayers, 10, (29-8), Cou, dec. (6) Grant West, 12, (20-8), OV, 2-1.

195 – (6) Ty Stahli, 10, (19-8), K, dec. (3) Ben Smith, 9, (18-10), Cl, 2-0.

220 – (2) Corey Thompson, 12, (24-9), Cou, dec. (5) Justin Smith, 10, (4-5), Bway, 9-7.

285 – (2) Timmy McCauley, 11, (18-6), Cran, dec. (6) Colby Whitehill, 9, (12-4), Bville, 10-7.

CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS

106 – Vollmer, PA, dec. (3) Ethan Wiant, 9, (33-7), RV, 4-2; Pesock, OV, dec. (5), Ben Westerburg, 9, (17-8), K, 2-0.

113 – Passarelli, Cur, dec. (5) Payton Caden, 11, (20-13), PA, 7-1; Songer, RV, pinned (7) Donovan Olney, 10, (17-16), Cou, 2:29.

120 – Tomaski, R, pinned (6) Kole Holden, 12, (23-11), Sh, 1:51; T. Olney, Cou, pinned (5) Montgomery Tanner, 9, (17-12), PA, 2:00.

126 – Sorbin, Bville, tech fall over Dylan Meyers, 11, (15-14), Cur, 20-3 (3:56); Stiles, PA, pinned (8) Brayden Altobelli, 10, (17-12), RV, 1:50.

132 – T. Thompson, Brad, pinned (6) Isaac Smoker, 10, (13-13), PA, 1:34; Constable, Bville, major dec. (5) Dawson Wilson, 12, (17-14), RV, 10-1.

138 – Shreffler, Cran, pinned Jacob Cable, 10, (7-22), Bville, 3:54; Barney, OV, dec. Cameron Whisner, 9, (8-12), K, 4-1.

145 – Du. Kudrick, Cou, dec. (7) Andrew Hickman, 9, (15-16), Bway, 10-8 (OT-SV); Hancock, Cran, pinned (4) Tyler Watts, 9, (20-12), J, 1:44.

152 – Jul. Smith, Cou, dec. (7) Jonathan Francis, 12, (18-14), R, 5-2; LeFay, Cl, pinned (5) Jake Zimmerman, 11, (19-10), J, :49.

160 – Race, K, tech fall over (7) Eric Johnson, 9, (17-14), Bway, 15-0 (3:45); Peace, Bville, pinned (6) Joey Elinski, 11, (14-7), J, 2:43.

170 – MacBeth, Bville, pinned (8) Jesse York, 10, (21-13), Cran, 1:28; Kindle, Sm, dec. (5) Curtis Mohney, 12, (12-11), RV, 17-0 (4:29).

182 – West, OV, dec. (4) Logan Munich, 11, (19-10), RV, 12-9; Ayers, Cou, pinned (5) Colt Stimmell, 11, (8-9), Cl, 2:33.

195 – B. Smith, Cl, dec. (5) Matt Stratton, 11, (17-10), Sm, 3-0; Stahli, K, dec. (4) Pierce Yawner, 11, (6-21), Bway, 1-0.

220 – Jus. Smith, Bway, dec. (6) Dassin Manors, 10, (8-7), Cran, 9-2; C. Thompson, Cou, dec. (4) Hunter Kos, 10, (12-18), R, 7-2.

285 – Whitehill, Bville, pinned (5) Nick Knowles, 10, (21-10), Sheff, :58; McCauley, RV, dec. (7) Brendon Dickenson, 12, (19-9), Sm, 4-3.

CHAMPIONSHIP SEMIFINALS

106 – Glasl, Bway, tech fall over Vollmer, PA, 16-0 (4:14); Holland, Cur, dec. Pesock, OV, 4-2.

113 – Kunselman, Bville, pinned Songer, RV, 3:34; Bush, R, dec. Passarelli, Cur, 3-1.

120 – Park, Bville, pinned Tomaski, R, :19; Martz, RV, dec. T. Olney, Cou, 19-16.

126 – Blankenship, K, dec. Sorbin, Bville, 8-4; Barclay, R, dec. Stiles, PA, 3-0.

132 – Norlin, J, dec. T. Thompson, Brad, 5-4; Lu. McClain, R, dec. Constable, Bville, 8-4.

138 – Lo. McClain, R, pinned Shreffler, Cran, 1:18; Da. Kudrick, Cou, dec. Barney, OV, 7-1.

145 – D. Keane, Brad, dec. Du. Kudrick, Cou, 10-4; English, K, dec. Hancock, Cran, 8-4.

152 – Hetrick, Bville, major dec. Jul. Smith, Cou, 9-1; Hulings, K, dec. LeFay, Cl, 6-2.

160 – Arnold, Cou, pinned Race, K, 2:56; Kallenborn, PA, major dec. Peace, Bville, 9-0.

170 – McClintick, Bway, tech fall over Mohney, RV, 17-0 (4:29); Wright, Cou, dec. MacBeth, Bville, 3-2.

182 – Cieleski, Bville, pinned Minich, RV, 3:09; Witherite, Cur, pinned Ayers, 5:18.

195 – Molnar, Bville, pinned Stratton, Sm, 1:01; Van Tassel, Key, pinned Stahli, K, 2:29.

220 – Cook, Bville, pinned Jus. Smith, Bway, 1:23; Wurster, Cl, dec. C. Thompson, Cou, 7-2.

285 – C. McClain, R, pinned Knowles, Sh, 1:49; McClure, Cur, dec. McCauley, RV, 6-3.

CONSOLATION QUARTERFINALS

(Curwensville results)

120 – Holden, Sheff, dec. (7) Mason Gasper, 10, (7-8), Cur, 8-3.

126 – Meyers, Cur, won by injury default over Colton Gietler, 9, (10-12), OV, :35.