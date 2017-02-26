Elk County Council on the Arts Announces Annual Feed the Arts Soup Benefit

ST. MARYS – Elk County Council on the Art’s tastiest fundraiser will be held March 16, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., at the Sacred Heart Parish Center in St. Marys.

The Feed the Arts Soup Benefit is an all-you-can-eat soup sale. Patrons will enjoy unlimited bowls of soup, breads and desserts.

There will be live music and silent auction items, including original art. Take-outs are also available.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Elk County Council on the Arts gallery at 237 Main St., in Ridgway or at the door.

All proceeds will benefit the Elk County Council on the Arts and its art programming in Elk County.

For more information, visit eccota.com or call ECCOTA at 814-772-7051.