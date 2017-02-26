Home / News / Local News / CCCTC Students Hold Spirit Week and Fundraiser for Boy with Neuroblastoma

CCCTC Students Hold Spirit Week and Fundraiser for Boy with Neuroblastoma

(Provided photo)

CLEARFIELD – The students in the SkillsUSA program at the Clearfield County Career & Technology Center (CCCTC) held a spirit week and fundraiser to benefit Brody Lanich.

Brody was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma that has spread to his bone marrow and lymph nodes.

The SkillsUSA students at CCCTC held a spirit week and ended the week with a game day/ninja turtle-themed dance and sold pizza, drinks and raffled off a chance to give a staff member a “whip cream hat.”

In honor of Brody’s love for the ninja turtles, the faculty, staff and students dressed up like ninja turtles.

