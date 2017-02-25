Truck rams crowd during Mardi Gras parade; many injured

[Breaking news update, published at 9:18 p.m. ET]

One man is in custody after an accident at a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans injured at least 21 people, five seriously, officials said. Police Chief Michael Harrison said it appeared the suspect, who was driving a pickup truck that hit two cars before running into the crowd, was likely highly intoxicated. None of the injuries was life-threatening, officials said.

At least 12 people were severely injured when a pickup truck plowed into a crowd Saturday night at a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, New Orleans Police Department spokesman Michael Tidwell said.

There were no known fatalities, a source with direct knowledge of the incident told CNN.

The source said, “It appears to be a drunk driver,” and added there were no preliminary indications that it was a terrorism-related incident.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Orleans and Carrollton Avenues where the Krewe of Endymion parade was underway

Video from CNN affiliate WDSU showed a gray pickup truck that had run into a dump truck near the intersection.

Witnesses told the station that the pickup came down one of the streets and struck several cars before hitting people in the crowd watching the parade.

“I saw the gray truck flying down Carrollton Avenue,” a female witness told WDSU. “He sped up and he lost control and you could see was getting ready to turn and I knew he was going to run into all those people.”

