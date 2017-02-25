Mystery Dinner Benefit Being Held for the Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic

CLEARFIELD – A mystery dinner will be held at 5 p.m. March 4 at the Knights of Columbus, 502 Arnold Ave., Clearfield, to benefit the Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic.

Tickets are $35 per person and include dinner, non-alcoholic drinks, door prizes and the mystery dinner show.

The mystery dinner show is being put on by the Mystery’s Most Wanted Theatre group from Pittsburgh, and its members will be presenting “Dial M for Mother.”

“Everyone is invited to enjoy a great night out while helping area animals,” organizers say. “Mystery’s Most Wanted Dinner Theatre puts on a fantastic and entertaining show.”

During the show, attendees will enjoy a dinner with desserts prepared by Centra Catering. Also, there will be door prizes, which are included in the cost of the ticket. A cash bar will be available.

All of the proceeds will be used to help the Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic save animal lives.

Tickets are available at Waggin Trains, the Hair House and at the Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic (814-857-5280). Some tickets will be available at the door.

The Animal Welfare Council/Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic, located at 1380 Shawville Hwy., in Woodland, is a non-profit organization that provides affordable pet services to the general public and more than 20 local shelters and animal rescue groups throughout central Pennsylvania.

Over 20,000 spays and neuters have been performed at the clinic, saving the lives of millions of unwanted animals.

Other services offered at the clinic include Rabies vaccinations, Bordetella and DHLPP vaccinations for dogs, FVRCP vaccinations for cats, feline leukemia testing, fecal testing, parasite checks, deworming, flea/tick prevention products, microchipping, ear cleaning, nail trims, private euthanasia, Clearfield County Dog License, grooming and wellness.

Affordable dentals will soon be a service also offered at the clinic. Other services of the Animal Welfare Council, in addition to the clinic, include a pet food pantry, assistance with dog and cat houses and straw to outdoor animals plus education about good pet care.

For more information about the Animal Welfare Council, the Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic or the mystery dinner and to reserve tickets, please contact the Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic at 814- 857-5280.