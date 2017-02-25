Mosul battle: Civilians killed by landmines as they flee, police say

More than 50 civilians have been killed and injured by landmines since Friday night as they fled a village about 9 miles west of Mosul, Iraq’s Federal Police said in a tweet Saturday.

Residents in the village of Sahaji were trying to escape the fighting as Iraqi forces advance on western Mosul.

ISIS is in control of hills between Sahaji and Mosul, Iraq’s second city.

Iraqi Federal Police units leading the charge in the operation to force ISIS from western Mosul have gained more ground, Lt. Gen. Raid Shakir Jaudat said Saturday.

Police including rapid response forces have liberated the Hawi al-Jawsaq area, an open agricultural expanse, and are now advancing into al-Jawsaq neighborhood, which sits next to the Tigris River.

East and west Mosul are divided by the Tigris, and US-led coalition airstrikes have damaged all five bridges connecting the two sides in an effort to contain the militants in the west.

Federal Police elite units are also clearing the remaining pockets of resistance in western Mosul’s al-Tayaran neighborhood, just north of the Mosul International Airport runway. Iraqi forces seized control of the airport overnight Thursday.

Resistance from ISIS fighters continues. Residents in Mosul’s southwestern neighborhoods of Dawasa and al-Jawsaq told CNN late Friday night that ISIS militants were setting fire to shops there as they battled Iraqi forces.

On Sunday, Iraqi forces launched a bid to retake the western parts of the city after declaring the east had been liberated last month.

‘Most dangerous phase’

The International Rescue Committee warned Friday that this second stage of the Mosul operation could be the “most dangerous phase” for civilians as Iraqi troops seek to secure densely populated areas amid ISIS resistance.

“This will be a terrifying moment for the 750,000 people still in the west of the city, and there is a real danger that the battle will be raging around them for weeks and possibly months to come,” said Jason Kajer, the Iraq acting country director for the humanitarian group.

“Everything must be done to keep civilians out of the firing line, and as Iraqi forces reach individual neighborhoods, people must be given the opportunity to escape the city safely.”

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Friday promised that Iraqi forces would do all they could to keep civilians safe.

“We will exert the utmost effort to rescue the civilians and protect them, provide safe corridors for their exit, receive and (transfer) them to the safe camps,” he said in a statement from his media office.

He also congratulated the armed forces on their victories against “defeated Daesh terrorist gangs,” using an Arabic name for ISIS.

Police: Bombs, weapons seized

The Iraqi Joint Operations Command said Friday that Mosul International Airport and the nearby Ghazlani military camp on the outskirts of southwestern Mosul had been fully liberated.

More than 50 ISIS militants were killed and scores wounded in Friday’s operation, Jaudat said.

Iraqi forces also destroyed 25 improvised explosive devices and seized several weapons as they liberated the first residential neighborhood in western Mosul, he said.