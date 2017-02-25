Monday will Bring Barrier Setting on Milesburg Bridge Job

MILESBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is continuing replacement work on the Route 144 bridge in Milesburg that spans the Jersey Shore Railroad tracks.

Area drivers can expect short delays on Monday, Feb. 27, as concrete barrier is set on the project. The barrier will channel traffic away from workers and allow PennDOT to maintain two-way traffic during the project.

Drivers should anticipate intermittent delays and traffic stoppages as barrier is set. Drivers need to remain alert for flaggers in the roadway during Monday’s work, which will take place during daylight hours.

Once barrier is in place, the current three-span bridge will be removed and half-width construction will then begin on a new, single-span bridge.

All work is weather and schedule dependent. Swank Construction Company LLC of New Kensington, Pa., is the contractor on this $4 million project. The new bridge is expected to be complete in late October.

Drivers are reminded to move through work zones with caution, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

