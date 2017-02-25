Four Golden Tide Wrestlers Advance to D9-AA Semifinals

HYDE — Pairs of wrestlers at both ends of the Curwensville Area High School lineup emerged unbeaten from the 2017 District 9 Class AA Tournament’s long first session in Clearfield Area High School’s Bison Gym Friday.

Freshman 106-pounder Zach Holland and junior 285-pounder Steven McClure matched falls in the preliminary round and hard-earned one-point decisions in the quarterfinals, while sophomore Blake Passarelli posted a quick fall at 113 and senior Kaleb Witherite engineered a decision at 182 in that second round.

Not since 2007 has the Golden Tide had that many semifinalists.

“I’m proud of them, and I’m happy for them,” coach Dean Swatsworth said. “That’s why we work so hard, but the big ones are (Saturday) morning. We’ve got some good matchups, so I’m excited to see how that’s going to be.”

Also in the medal chase and needing two wins in the two consolation rounds of Saturday’s 10:30 a.m. session are sophomore Mason Gasper at 120 and junior Dylan Meyers at 126.

“They both fell in the better half of the bracket coming down, so they just need to wrestle well to get through,” Swatsworth said. “The goal is to get as many as possible to regionals.”

After cradling Cranberry’s Jacob Umstead for a 43-second fall in the prelims, the sixth-seeded Holland eked out a 1-0 victory in his rubber match with third-seeded Ethan Wiant of Redbank Valley.

They had traded three-point decisions in the Fred Bell Tournament at Grove City in late January, and the score belied the non-stop action over the last four minutes.

Down to start the second period, Holland had a reversal awarded and then waved off before an escaped was signaled with 36 seconds left. Then, he had to control the 32-win Bulldog for the final two nerve-wracking minutes, utilizing his strength to ward off reversal and escape attempts.

“We wanted that matchup and we knew it would be a good match, and we got the better part of it this time,” Swatsworth said.

Holland (21-8) will meet No. 2 seed Dylan Pesock (21-3) of Oswayo Valley while top seed Anthony Glasl (28-6) of Brockway and No. 4 seed Reese Vollmer (27-5) square of in the other semifinal.

The Golden Tide bantam lost 2-1 to Vollmer at the Fred Bell tourney and 4-3 to Glasl in the Tide’s dual meet finale.

Passarelli (25-3) needed only 38 seconds to pick up Coudersport’s Donovan Olney, set him on the mat and record the fall by locking both his arms above his head and applying the pressure.

The No. 2 seed must pass a stern test against No. 3 Kyle Bush (24-2) of Ridgway to achieve a probable rematch of last year’s 106 title bout with No. 1 seed Keelan Kunselman of Brookville. The Raider dominated that match for a 17-0 technical fall.

Witherite (22-7) had his hands full with Oswayo Valley’s sixth seed Grant West, who placed third at the weight last year.

The Golden Tide’s No. 3 seed blocked a throw attempt to catch West on his back for two-and-two but led only 5-3 after being taken down late in the second period. West escaped midway through the third period but surrendered a penalty point because of a third caution call before Witherite picked up a takedown with 16 seconds left when West couldn’t execute a late throw attempt.

“Kaleb came out tough and wrestled the whole way,” Swatsworth said. “That kid wasn’t a slouch, and he wrestled well.”

Witherite will take on No. 2 seed Eli Ayers (27-7) of Coudersport. Returning champion Noah Cieleski (29-6) of Brookville is in the upper bracket.

McClure, also a No. 3 seed, had a 5-0 lead when he pinned Brandon Goodman of Redbank Valley at 1:50 in the prelims but had to go all out to nip Brookville’s No. 6 seed Colby Whitehill 3-2 in the quarterfinals.

Down 2-0 after surrendering an escape and then, after an appeal by Brookville coach Dave Klepfer and a conference between the two officials, a penalty point for interlocking, McClure (22-4) broke free 36 seconds into the third period, recorded the all-important takedown with a single-leg and rode out the final 45 seconds. Whitehill was on the verge of scoring the tying or winning points when the buzzer sounded.

“A great match, both kids,” Swatsworth said. “We knew that kid was tough. I give him credit, because he gave Steven everything he could handle. It could have went either way, right down to the end, and Steven just ended up winning.”

Gasper stayed alive by pinning Patrick Rounsville of Oswayo Valley at the first-period buzzer after losing by fall to No. 2 seed Trevor Olney of Coudersport.

Meyers was pinned by No. 2 seed Bryce Barclay of Ridgway in the quarters and received a bye in the consolation second round.

Seniors Ethan Collins (132) and Mason Lancaster (170) and sophomore Cole Bressler (138) lost both of their matches.

“I thanked Mason Lancaster and Collins for wrestling hard for me for the six years I’ve had them,” Swatsworth said. “I’m glad they stuck with it this long, and I’m proud of both of them.”

He was pleased with the overall performance of his third Golden Tide team.

“The four that are in the winning bracket, we thought that’s where they’d be,” he said. “The goal is to get everybody to the second day, but we didn’t do that. It would be nice to take everyone to regionals, but we’ll see who we get through.”

Falls were plentiful and the No. 1 seeds have 23, along with three technical falls.

The biggest upset came at 170 where Brookville’s No. 7 seed Braden MacBeth defeated No. 2 Akete Kindle of Smethport 6-5 in the ultimate tiebreaker.

A pair of third seeds and four No. 5 seeds also were beaten.

Brookville, No. 4 in the latest Off The Mat state rankings, is well on its way to a fourth consecutive team championship with 80 team points and 10 semifinalists, including seven No. 1 seeds, and three medal contenders in the consolations.

Coudersport is second with 61 points and eight semifinalists plus two wrestlers in the consolations.

The final session will begin at 3:30 p.m. with District 9 Hall of Fame Inductions, with Curwensville state champion Brian Irwin one of four individuals to be honored, and the Parade of Champions preceding the championship and consolation finals.

Complete results, courtesy can the FloArena can be found by clicking here

The Curwensville results, with seeds preceding names:

CONSOLATION SECOND ROUND

106 – (7) Mason Gasper, Curwensville, pinned Patrick Rounsville, Oswayo Valley, :59.

132 – Isaac Smoker, Port Allegany, pinned Ethan Collins, Curwensville, 3:02.

138 – Josh Rees, Port Allegany, dec. Cole Bressler, Curwensville, 4-0.

CONSOLATION FIRST ROUND

170 – Adam Sicher, Kane, pinned Mason Lancaster, Curwensville, 2:25.

CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTERFINALS

106 – (6) Zach Holland, Curwensville, dec. (3) Ethan Wiant, Redbank Valley, 1-0.

113 – (2) Blake Passarelli, Curwensville, pinned Donovan Olney, Coudersport, :38.

120 – (2) Trevor Olney, Coudersport, pinned Gasper, Curwensville, 3:27.

126 – (2) Bryce Barclay, Ridgway, pinned (7) Dylan Meyers, Curwensville, 3:23.

138 – (1) Logen McClain, Ridgway, technical fall over Cole Bressler, Curwensville, 15-0 (2:00).

182 – (3) Kaleb Witherite, Curwensville, dec. (6) Grant West, Oswayo Valley, 8-4.

285 – (3) Steven McClure, Curwensville, dec. (6) Colby Whitehill, Brookville, 3-2.

CHAMPIONSHIP PRELIMINARIES

106 – Holland, Curwensville, pinned Jacob Umstead, Cranberry, :43.

132 – (5) Dawson Wilson, Redbank Valley, pinned Collins, Curwensville 1:13.

170 – (6) Seth Nellis, Clarion, pinned. Lancaster, Curwensville, 3:05.

285 – McClure, Curwensville, pinned Brandon Goodman, Redbank Valley, 1:50.