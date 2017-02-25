Centre County Bridge Job to Start Monday

Detour will be in effect, March through July

STATE COLLEGE – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will begin a Centre County bridge replacement project on Monday, Feb. 27.

The bridge is located on Pine Creek Road (Route 2018) in Haines Township, about one mile northeast of the village of Coburn. Replacing the bridge will allow PennDOT to remove the current “one truck at a time” posting.

Replacement will also remove the bridge from Centre County’s structurally deficient list.

Activity through the first part of next week will be focused on sign-setting and erosion and sedimentation controls. Starting on Thursday, March 2, the bridge will be closed and a detour will be in place through July 20. PennDOT’s official detour will use Pine Creek Road (Route 2018), Coburn Road (Route 2011) and Route 45.

During this project, the current two-span bridge will be replaced with a new, single-span pre-stressed concrete bridge. Construction work will also include paving, pavement base drain, sinkhole repair, guide rail installation and miscellaneous items.

PennDOT expects to place traffic on the new bridge by late July and complete the entire project by late August. All work is weather and schedule dependent. LTT Trucking LLC of Renovo, Pa., is the contractor on this $1.7 million project.

