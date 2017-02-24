Uber: We’re ‘absolutely not’ behind smear campaign of former employee

Uber said it has no part in any smear campaign against the ex-employee who alleged sexual harassment.

On Sunday, former Uber engineer Susan Fowler rocked the company with a lengthy blog post detailing sexual harassment and misconduct at the company. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick swiftly directed an “urgent investigation” into her allegations. But the company is not investigating Fowler’s personal life, it said on Friday.

The clarification came after Fowler tweeted that there was a smear campaign against her. She wrote that anyone who is approached for intimate information about her should report it immediately.

In a second tweet, she said she didn’t know who was behind the research into her life, or why. “If someone contacts you, please send me their contact information immediately,” she wrote. Fowler did not immediately respond to CNNTech’s request for comment.

“This behavior is wrong and Uber is absolutely not involved in it,” an Uber spokesperson wrote in a statement.

The $68 billion dollar company has a reputation that it has been trying to shed in order to engender trust from the public and its own workforce. Uber has, in fact, been caught trying to discredit its critics in the past. In 2014, Uber’s senior vice president of business, Emil Michael, suggested digging up dirt on journalists who were particularly tough on the company.