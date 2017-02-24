Obituary Notice: Margaret Elizabeth McQuillen

Margaret Elizabeth McQuillen, 80, of Philipsburg died Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.

Born June 1, 1936 in Morrisdale, she was the daughter of the late Robert C. and Isabelle E. Evans Hartley. She wed Richard D. McQuillen, who preceded her in death June 28, 1985.

Surviving are her daughters, Michelle E. Flood and her husband, Jerry L. of Philipsburg and Kelly Fry and her significant other, Robert Slother of Chester Hill and her son, Patrick D. McQuillen of Morrisdale.

Also surviving are her grandchildren, Brian McQuillen and his wife, Krisi and their children, Layton and Brice of Chesapeake, Va., Brooks Fry and her significant other, Sabrina Walk and their children, Adonica, Kalista and Justice of Chester Hill and Melanie Slother of Virginia.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Cordelia Lamb, Delores Reish and Laurie Sue Matthews-Simmons. She was the last of her generation.

She was a homemaker who enjoyed her grandchildren. She also enjoyed painting and crocheting.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at the Chapel of Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.

Family and friends will be received from 12 p.m. Monday until time of services at 2 p.m.

Burial will be in Summit Hill United Methodist Cemetery, Morrisdale.