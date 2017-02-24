Obituary Notice: Cletus George Sefchick

Cletus George Sefchick, 71, of Morann died Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 at his residence.

Born July 6, 1945 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late George and Nellie (Fabian) Sefchick.

He was a 1963 graduate of Moshannon Valley High School and also from Penn State with an Associate’s degree.

He worked as a mechanical engineer for years with Lee Metals. He was an avid Penn State, Steelers and Penguins fan.

He is survived by two brothers, Lawrence B. Sefchick of Morann and James Sefchick of Tipton; a sister, Gail Kovalcin of Virginia; and fiancée, Susan Martin and her two sons, Brandon and Tyler.

He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. Monday until the time of service at 10 a.m. at the Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Ramey. Fr. Joseph Staszewski will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Ukrainian Cemetery, Ramey.

Condolences may be made at www.kruise-spewock.com.