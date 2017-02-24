John Mayer loves ‘The Bachelor’

Of course one of Hollywood’s biggest bachelors is a fan of “The Bachelor.”

John Mayer told Ellen DeGeneres on her show Thursday that he enjoys the reality dating competition, even if he doesn’t have the patience for it.

“I love the show, but it’s too much time to ask of me,” he said. “Two hours is a lot of quiet time.”

The “Love on the Weekend” singer said he would like a truncated version that he could binge watch.

“Get me the helicopters, girls crying, girls crying on helicopters,” he said. “If you get tears in flight that is prime stuff.”

Naturally, the question as to whether he would ever consider being “The Bachelor” came up.

The answer is no.

“I don’t think I would find love there,” he told DeGeneres. “Unless they would change the sort of vetting process for who would be the contestants.”

“I think it would be one of the lowest rated shows,” he added.