GANT Police Blotter

State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report about an attempted burglary that occurred Tuesday on Walnut Street in Gulich Township. During the incident, someone allegedly attempted to enter the back door of the victim’s residence. Nothing was taken in relation to the incident, state police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at Clearfield at 814-857-3800.
- State police received a report about an incident of criminal mischief that occurred Thursday on Myers Road in Morrisdale. During the incident, someone allegedly damaged the victim’s mailbox. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at Clearfield at 814-857-3800.
State police at DuBois
- State police reported an incident of DUI that occurred Thursday on Route 219 at Dr. Doolittle’s Roadside Café in Sandy Township. A 34-year-old woman allegedly operated a vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
- State police received a report about an incident of harassment that occurred Feb. 19 at a Hickory Road residence in Penfield. During the incident, a known actor and victim began to argue; the actor allegedly became violent and shoved the victim. The actor also punched a known male when he tried to restrain the actor, according to the report.
State police at Philipsburg
- State police received a report about a theft from a motor vehicle that occurred sometime Wednesday or Thursday on Six Mile Road in Decatur Township. During the incident, someone allegedly stole several personal items from the victim’s vehicle overnight when it was unlocked. State police are continuing their investigation at this time.
Clearfield Borough
- Police received a report about an alleged incident involving inappropriate text messages. It remains under investigation at this time.
- Police received a report about a possible theft of metal located outside a business. Upon investigation police found that there wasn’t a theft, and the persons who picked up the items were supposed to.
- Police received a report about a dog running loose in the area of Witmer Street. The person who was taking care of the dog was located and warned about it running loose.
- Police received a report about a vehicle parked against traffic. Its owner was ticketed for the offense.
- Police responded to a report about an intoxicated male who had left an establishment on South Third Street, striking another vehicle. Police attempted to locate the driver but was unable to
- Police were alerted to an open door on a business. It was checked and secured, police said.
- Police received a report about an incident of criminal mischief on Nichols Street. During the incident, someone allegedly threw eggs at a business.
- Police received a complaint about vehicles being illegally parked on Leavy Avenue near the Henry Myers Towers.
- Police assisted the fire department with a possible structure fire on North Front Street. The cause for the alarm was found to be from a heater, police said.
- Police had a wallet and other items turned in, which were found to have been taken in a theft.
- Police received a report about an incident of burglary and theft on East Market Street. During the incident, someone allegedly took copper pipe from a residence.
- Police received a report about a person who allegedly had money taken while she was visiting a local business.
- Police are asking assistance with attempting to identify the operator of a red motorcycle.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report about a suspicious phone call. It was referred to state police at Indiana.
- Police received a report about a psychological emergency at a local school. The child was taken to the hospital for an evaluation, police said.
- Police received a report about a scam. It was referred to state police at Clearfield.
- Police received a report about a suspicious person. However, they were gone upon police arrival.
- Police received a report about a possible incident of fraud that occurred over the Internet. It was referred to appropriate agency.
- Police received a report about a missing juvenile in the area of the Edgewood Apartments. Officers were able to locate the juvenile, and they were returned home.
- Police received property that was found at the Rainbow Car Wash off of Daisy Street.
- Police received a report about the possible theft of a vehicle title. The complainant was advised by police to contact PennDOT to inquire about obtaining an additional copy of the vehicle’s title.
- Police were on patrol when they encountered a vehicle in the Lawrence Township Recreation Park. It was found the persons were allegedly under the influence of alcohol. Police said charges will be filed against one person for furnishing alcohol to a minor; another person will be cited for underage drinking and littering.
- Police responded to a single-vehicle accident with injury in the area of the Shawville-Croft Highway.
DuBois City
- Police received a report about a burning violation at an East Park Avenue address. Upon arrival police made contact with the fire chief who stated the person was burning brush but being cooperative. Everything was found to be OK, and police cleared the scene.
- Police were dispatched to South Main Street where a female was walking on the roadway and talking on a cellular phone. The caller told police they were concerned that the female could possibly get hit due to wearing dark clothing. Police checked the area but were unable to locate the female.