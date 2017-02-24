Fire at Florida mosque ruled arson

A small fire that damaged a mosque in suburban Tampa, Florida, has been ruled arson, Hillsborough County fire investigators said Friday.

The fire was reported about 2 a.m. Friday at the Islamic Society of New Tampa, fire department public information officer Corey Dierdorff said.

Firefighters arrived and quickly put out the fire at an entrance to the building, CNN affiliate WFTS reported.

Nobody was injured in the blaze.

Mosque members told WFTS that sprinklers helped put out the fire before it caused significant damage.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations of Florida issued a statement, which said in part: “CAIR-Florida urgently call all local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to be on top of the investigation of what appears to be a heinous act of terror against the Muslim community.”

Fire investigators will review surveillance-camera footage to try and learn more about who started the blaze, WFTS said.