Department of Health Investigating Mumps Cases at Pennsylvania State University

“All PSU students and visitors should also take steps to make sure their vaccinations are up-to-date, as that is the best way to prevent getting the mumps virus,” added Murphy. “The Wolf Administration is committed to protecting the health of Pennsylvanians, and reminds individuals of all ages of the importance of getting recommended vaccinations.”

The mumps virus is characterized by swelling of the glands located just below or in front of the ear/jaw. Individuals with mumps virus may not experience symptoms at all, and for those who do show symptoms, they usually occur about two weeks after being initially infected.

Symptoms of mumps include:

Swelling and tenderness of one or both salivary glands, usually the parotid glands located just below the front of the ear/jaw;

Fever;

Headache;

Muscle aches;

Tiredness; and

Loss of appetite.

Isolation is of critical importance in preventing the spread of mumps. Anyone with a confirmed mumps infection, individuals awaiting test results, or close contacts of anyone with mumps who has not been previously vaccinated, should remain isolated for a recommended period of time as directed by the health department and health care professionals. Individuals who think they may have the mumps should immediately call their health care provider or PSU’s University Health Services for instructions.

