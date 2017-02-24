CNB Bank Expands Presence in Central PA with Full-Service Office in Blair County

ALTOONA – CNB Bank has expanded its presence in central Pennsylvania with the opening of a new, full-service office in Blair County.

The new branch, located at 107 Lamppost Ln., (off Plank Road, near Convention Center Boulevard), offers commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals.

This new 4,567-square foot facility represents a significant expansion of the commercial banking services CNB Bank first began offering to Blair County businesses in 2014.

“We are proud to serve businesses in Blair County with the high degree of capability, expertise and local decision-making that CNB customers have come to know and appreciate,” said Greg Dixon, market executive of CNB Bank.

“And now we’re anxious to bring a full array of first-rate consumer banking services to the region.”

The new facility signifies a multi-million dollar investment by CNB. The banking center features a customer and community focus throughout the branch that will include images of the Blair County region, an Internet kiosk, coffee station, digital displays, open transaction areas with cash dispensers, a self-service coin counter and a new ATM.

Nine local sub-contractors, which together employ 135 individuals, worked on construction of the building for approximately eight months from July 2016 through February.

CNB hired five new employees – Sydney Delmaster, Larry Ferry, Brianna Morgan, Deborah Smith and Kimberly Thompson and assigned four existing employees to staff the Blair County office.

Jacklyn Lantzy will serve as community office manager. Continuing to serve commercial banking needs will be Matthew Raptosh, Katie Bowser and Judy Barry.

CNB Bank hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and began the grand opening celebration, offering door prizes, refreshments and the chance to enter a drawing in which one lucky visitor will win a $1,000 grand prize.

The winner will also be able to designate a charity to receive an additional $1,000 from CNB. The entry forms will be available at the new office through close of business on March 11.

More information about CNB Bank can be found online at www.CNBBank.bank.