Cen-Clear Selected to Partner with DHS as a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic

Pauline Raab, chief executive officer of Cen-Clear Child Services Inc., has announced that Cen-Clear’s Clearfield and Punxsutawney outpatient clinics have been selected by the state Department of Human Services to participate in the demonstration grant to become Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHC).

CCBHCs provide an innovative approach to delivering community-based mental health services while integrating physical health care, use of evidence-based practices and addressing co-occurring disorders by providing drug and alcohol services. These sites are set to implement in July of this year.

Cen-Clear provides services in all or parts of 15 counties throughout central Pennsylvania, offering a variety of programs through its Early Childhood, Mental Health and Drug & Alcohol and Community Divisions.

For more information regarding any of Cen-Clear’s programs and services, please contact 1-800-525-5437 or visit its webpage at www.cenclear.org.