SCI Houtzdale Reports Inmate Death

HOUTZDALE – State Correctional Institution at Houtzdale Superintendent Barry Smith reports the death of inmate Andrew Smith on Feb. 23.

Smith, 26, was found unresponsive in his cell at approximately 6:10 a.m. Officers and medical staff immediately responded to the scene and began performing CPR.

An ambulance was requested and arrived at the facility. The coroner was called and pronounced Smith dead at the facility at 7:39 a.m.

Pennsylvania’s State Police barracks at Clearfield will conduct an investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Clearfield County Coroner’s Office.

Smith was serving nine months to two years for carrying a firearm without a license on a Centre County conviction, effective Sept. 19, 2016. He had been at SCI Houtzdale since Dec. 20, 2016.

Facility staff has notified the inmate’s next-of-kin.