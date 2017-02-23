Police: $25K of Items Removed from Strip Mine Job Site

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP – Lawrence Township police are investigating a reported theft that occurred Feb. 21 at a strip mine job site operated by Waroquier Coal Co.

During the incident, unknown actors allegedly removed a large radiator to a loader; numerous batteries, which operate machinery; and numerous starters for equipment.

Police have obtained a description of a vehicle connected to the incident. It is an older model tan- or rust-colored Chevrolet Tahoe.

The total value of the items removed from the site is approximately $25,000, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact township police at 814-765-1533.