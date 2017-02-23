PA Wilds Center Seeks Nominations for Champions of the Wilds Awards

DUBOIS – The PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship (PA Wilds Center) is now taking nominations for the “Champions of the Wilds” Awards.

The awards will be presented at the PA Wilds annual Dinner & Awards Banquet to be held April 27 at the DuBois Country Club.

Do you know a person who has gone above and beyond to grow the nature and heritage tourism industry in the Pennsylvania Wilds?

Maybe a person who is spearheading an inspiring local project and tying it into regional efforts?

Or a local business that is reinventing itself and helping pass foot traffic to others?

Or a local leader who has stepped up to make sure your community is part of the regional tourism conversation?

Please nominate them for a 2017 PA Wilds Champion Award.

Every spring the PA Wilds Center recognizes individuals, groups, organizations, communities or businesses that in the last year have made significant contributions to help grow and sustainably develop the outdoor recreation economy and nature tourism in the Pennsylvania Wilds by marrying economic development and conservation goals.

These prestigious regional awards are given to a select group of people and organizations each year by the PA Wilds Center Team. The theme of this year’s dinner is “Celebrating Community Character Stewardship.”

“One of the great achievements of the PA Wilds effort is its ability to inspire and harness the ideas and energy of local residents and organizations, and regional collaboration. This is the night we recognize these inspirational local leaders,” said Ta Enos, executive director of the PA Wilds Center, the organization which organizes the dinner and awards.

“By identifying and celebrating the wonderful work that is being done across the region the PA Wilds Team hopes to inspire others to catch and harness the enthusiasm that is the essence of our rural communities.”

Champion nominations are due by March 27 at 5 p.m. Categories include outstanding leader; great places, conservation stewardship (both individual and organization), great design, member of the year, artisan of the year, business of the year, inspiring youth award, outstanding event and best brand ambassador.

To make a nomination and register for the dinner, click to visit here. For more information on the PA Wilds Center and its programs and services, please visit www.pawildscenter.org.