Nick Cannon is a dad again

Nick Cannon has welcomed another baby.

The former “America’s Got Talent” host posted a photo on Instagram of him cradling his new son Golden “Sagon” Cannon by ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell.

“Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning,” wrote Cannon in the caption. No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose! #TrueHappiness Welcome to Earth Son! Golden “Sagon” Cannon 2/21/17 #Awakened.”

It’s a second son for Cannon who has five-year-old twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

In December he told Power 106 Los Angeles during an interview that the new baby was planned.

“I always wanted five kids,” Cannon said. “Just because my marriage was over didn’t mean I couldn’t continue to grow a family.”

Cannon said he and Bell, who is a former Miss Arizona U.S.A, are longtime friends.