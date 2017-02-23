‘Nashville’ strikes a sad chord with heartbreaking episode

Warning: This story contains major spoilers about the latest episode of CMT’s “Nashville.”

Connie Britton has taken her final bow on “Nashville.”

The actress was killed off the show in Thursday’s episode, bringing an end to the story of country star Rayna James, a role she has played for five seasons.

“Playing Rayna has been a privilege and a deeply enriching experience for me,” Britton said in a statement to CNN. “I am going to miss her grace, tenacity and feistiness. And I’m forever grateful and indebted to our unbelievably talented cast and crew, and to the Nashville community amongst whom I have had the honor to work.”

“Nashville” first aired on ABC but was canceled after its fourth season. CMT resurrected the show less than a month later, much to the delight of fans — who Britton also thanked in her farewell statement.

“I’m so humbled by our incredible fans for their unwavering passion and commitment,” she said. “They are the reason the show exists, and the reason the show will continue.”

Rayna’s death came as the result of injuries she suffered in a car accident that was seen at the end of the previous episode.

While sad, the character’s demise was not too much of a shock — because “Nashville” is as known for its subtlety as it is for its time travel. (There is no time travel.)

Rayna’s health was precarious at best after the crash, and the episode was filled with what fans would later realize were goodbyes with all the major characters.

She expounded to one daughter about her musical gifts, and shared a sweet moment with Juliette (Hayden Panettiere).

Later, she had a hallucination of her deceased mother, played by Carla Gugino.

Rayna went into distress while Daphne (Maisy Stella) was singing a choral version of “To Make You Feel My Love.”

She died with both her daughters and Deacon (Charles Easton) by her side as her girls sang “A Life That’s Good.”

Britton said in an interview with TVLine that the decision to leave to show was hers.

“I’ll be watching and cheering alongside all of you,” she added in the statement. “Thanks for the honor of these 5 years.”