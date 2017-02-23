GANT Police Blotter

State police at Philipsburg
- State police received a report about an incident of access device fraud that occurred sometime between Feb. 17 and Tuesday at an unknown location. During the incident, someone allegedly made several unauthorized purchases with the victim’s bank account information. State police are continuing their investigation at this time.
State police at Ridgway
- On Tuesday an Apple iPad was turned into state police at Ridgway. The owner may claim it by calling the barracks at 814-776-6136.
- State police received a report about an incident of simple assault that occurred Feb. 19 in the parking lot of the Army Navy Club in Horton Township. During the incident, the victim became involved in a verbal altercation with a 39-year-old Ridgway man. It allegedly turned physical when he attempted to remove her from a vehicle. Charges are currently pending at this time.
- State police reported a DUI incident that occurred Feb. 19 on Boot Jack and Rocky Top roads. According to the report, a 39-year-old Ridgway man was operating a vehicle and committed traffic violations. Upon making contact with him, state police allegedly determined he was under the influence of alcohol. He was taken to Penn Highlands Elk for a legal blood draw. Charges are currently pending blood test results.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report about a residential alarm on Wolf Run Road.
- Police received a report about a non-reportable accident at the Sapp Bros. Truck Stop.
- Police received a report about a possible fraud incident that occurred at Wal-Mart.
- Police received a report about a landlord-tenant issue on Good Street.
- Police received a report about an alleged incident of assault, disorderly conduct and harassment involving juveniles at the Skate Station.
- Police received a request for information regarding child custody.
- Police received a report about an alleged Protection from Abuse order violation that occurred at the Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School.
DuBois City
- Police were dispatched for a report of a domestic dispute in the 100 block of West Weber Avenue. According to the report, a female was mad that a male was moving out. She had allegedly struck him. Police are continuing their investigation at this time.
- Police were dispatched for a report about suspicious persons in the 100 block of West Washington Avenue. Upon arrival police found they were helping change a bike tire. Police found everything was OK at the scene.
- Police reported a traffic violation resulted in a suspected DUI. Charges are currently pending at this time.
Sandy Township
- On Monday a vehicle driven by a 46-year-old Philipsburg man pulled from the Burger King parking lot and into the path of a vehicle driven by a 71-year-old DuBois woman, causing the two to collide. No injuries were reported as a result, and both vehicles were driven from the scene, police said.
- On Monday a 55-year-old Ohio woman reported that her 31-year-old daughter was staying at the Clarion Motel with her 37-year-old boyfriend who won’t let her seek medical treatment for an unknown condition. Officers located the couple and found the woman to be OK. The Ohio woman admitted to police that she just had a bad feeling about her daughter, and there wasn’t any indication of a medical problem.
- On Tuesday a 37-year-old Baddog Road man reported that a vehicle traveled through his yard and hit his shed, causing major damage. The vehicle then left the scene, he told police. Police are continuing the investigation at this time.
- On Tuesday an Edmistion Road woman reported that a known man keeps showing up at her residence unannounced. The man left when the woman said she would call police.
- On Tuesday police received a report about a fight in the parking lot of the Adamson Funeral Home. Family members got into an altercation after leaving a service, police said. Police also indicated that altercation was only verbal and some people left prior to their arrival.