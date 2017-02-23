CAST Adding Final Performance for Buddy Holly Story

CLEARFIELD – Due to high demand and rapidly selling tickets, the Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre (CAST) will add one final performance of The Buddy Holly Story on Monday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for this final production will be on sale at the CAST office from 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets will also be available on the CAST Web site at www.ClearfieldArts.org. Admission is $12 for adults and $10 for students.

A limited amount of tickets will be available at the box office 30 minutes prior to each performance. Any unclaimed seats will be resold at the start of each show. Ticket reservations will not be accepted by phone.

CAST originally had six performances scheduled. Opening night nearly sold out, and all other shows completely sold out.

Another show was added for Sunday, Feb. 26, and tickets for that production sold out in less than 36 hours. CAST volunteers are anticipating tickets to sell fast.

CAST is a non-profit arts center located at 112 E. Locust St., in downtown Clearfield. For more information, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org or call 814-765-4474.

The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre can also be found on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.