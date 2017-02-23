Are you considering adoption or foster care? Children’s Aid Society’s adoption and foster care staff will answer all of your questions at their upcoming information nights and classes.

Information nights will be held from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. March 28 at Children’s Aid Society in Clearfield and March 30 at the Martin’s Community Room, DuBois.

Classes will be held Tuesdays from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Children’s Aid Society, from April 11 until May 16.

To sign up, call 814-765-2686, Ext. 221, or e-mail adoption@childaid.org.