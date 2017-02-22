UK Supreme Court upholds immigration rules on spousal income

The UK Supreme Court upheld immigration rules Wednesday that require British citizens to have a certain level of income to bring their foreign spouses to Britain.

Since new rules were introduced in 2012, the UK partner — a British citizen or recognized refugee — must have a minimum annual income of at least £18,600 (around $23,000) for their spouse to live with them, if the spouse comes from outside the European Economic Area.

Previous rules only required the couple to show that they could support themselves without the need of state help in the form of welfare payments.

A number of couples challenged the rules on the grounds that they breached their human right to a family life.

Handing down their ruling, the Supreme Court justices upheld the “Minimum Income Requirement” rules, saying they did not violate human rights legislation.

But they said the “rules and instructions” regarding the duty to protect the best interests of children and alternative sources of income should be amended.