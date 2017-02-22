Poll: Trump’s approval rating continues to dip

President Donald Trump’s approval rating has dropped over the last month, with a majority of American voters now disapproving of his job performance, a new poll has found.

In a national survey released Wednesday, Quinnipiac University found that 38% of American voters approve of Trump’s job performance, while 55% disapprove.

A poll released earlier this month by Quinnipiac taken shortly after Trump’s inauguration found that 42% of American voters approve of his job performance, while 51% disapprove.

Since then, Trump has instituted a variety of controversial measures, including his executive order on immigration and new deportation policies. His administration has many positions currently unfilled, and town halls of Republican members of Congress have been the sites of protests and outbursts, largely concerning Trump’s call to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Thirty-eight percent of American voters said they trust Trump to do the right thing “almost all of the time” or “most of the time,” while 61% said they trust him to do what is right “some of the time” or “hardly ever.”

Inversely, 58% of voters reported they trust US courts to do the right thing “almost all of the time” or “most of the time,” while 40% said they trust the courts to do what is right “some of the time” or “hardly ever.” Fifty-nine percent of American voters approved of court actions blocking Trump’s travel ban, a revision of which is expected this week.

A majority of voters polled, 55%, said they think Trump was not honest and does not have good leadership skills. An even greater number, 60%, reported Trump does not share their values.

Meanwhile, a combined 90% of those surveyed said they believe it’s “very important” or “somewhat important” that journalists “hold public officials accountable.” Though 50% of American voters said they disapprove of how news organizations have covered Trump, an even greater number — 61% — said they disapprove of how Trump portrayed the media.

And 52% reported trusting the media over Trump to “tell you the truth about important issues.”

Voters’ opinions varied according to gender. Thirty-six percent of women said they approve of Trump’s performance while 41% of men did. The President’s negative approval rating among independent voters was found to be 38%-55%.

Fifty-eight percent of American voters said they believe Trump’s actions are dividing the country; 36 percent said he is working to unite it.

Quinnipiac University employed live interviewers calling landlines and cell phones to survey 1,323 voters across the country between February 16 and 21. The poll has a margin error of +/- 2.7 percentage points.