Obituary Notice: Joseph T. Miscavish

Joseph T. Miscavish, 81, of Houtzdale died Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 at Clearfield Penn Highland Hospital.

Born Feb. 24, 1935, he was the son of John and Kathryn (Polinsky) Miscavish.

He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church, Houtzdale,

Mr. Miscavish served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

He was employed by Mike Sahlaney Estate Inc., Houtzdale, as a warehouse worker and driver until his retirement.

He is survived by two sisters, Catherine Jordan of Ramey and Margaret Miscavish of Houtzdale. Also surviving are a number of nieces and nephews.

Mr. Miscavish was preceded in death by his parents; five sisters, Betty Miscavish, Gertrude Albert, Martha Miscavish, Mary Ann Biancuzzo and Dorothy Thompson and six brothers, Frank, Lawrence, John, Chester, Thomas and Raymond Miscavish.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Christ the King Catholic Church, Houtzdale, with Father Joseph Staszewski as celebrant.

Friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale. Burial will be in St Lawrence Cemetery, Brisbin.

