Obituary Notice: Constance Joan McCartney

Constance Joan McCartney, 72, of Walltown died Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 at the Sister of Mercy Care Center in Erie, Pa., after a lengthy illness.

Born June 30, 2017 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of Martin James and Alice Ann (Flynn) McCartney.

She was a graduate of Curwensville Area High School. She spent most of her adult life living in Walltown.

During her career, she had been a teacher, beautician and office clerk. She especially enjoyed her clerical duties and co-workers at the former Penn Furniture in Clearfield where she had worked for 10 years until its’ closing.

Most of all, she was a devoted daughter and sister who lovingly cared for her parents prior to their deaths. She had spent the last two months of her life staying with her twin sister in Erie.

She was a life-long, faithful member of her home parish of St. Bonaventure in Grampian.

She is survived by her twin sister, Bonita Jane McCartney, a Sister of Mercy whose religious name is Sister Lisa Mary, and three paternal aunts, Edith Wheeler and her husband, Virgil “Dick” of Walltown, Ruth Ann Dunlap and her husband, Willard of DuBois and Ethel Haugen of Oklahoma City, Okla., as well as many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Friday at the St. Bonaventure Roman Catholic Church in Grampian with the Rev. Father Mark J. Mastrian as celebrant. Burial will be in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Grampian.

Friends will be received from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville and again from 12 p.m. until the time of the mass Friday at the church.

The Rosary will be recited by members of St. Theresa’s Guild at 2:45 p.m. and a Scripture Vigil Services will be conducted at 6:45 p.m., both Thursday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.