New Urgent Care Facility Coming to Clearfield

CLEARFIELD – A new urgent care facility is coming to the Clearfield area with Penn Highlands’ Q Care.

Glenn O. Hawbaker Architects presented plans to the Lawrence Township Supervisors for the facility to be constructed near Big Lots Plaza where a former branch of Northwest Savings Bank is currently.

Penn Highlands purchased all the land between the two drives to the plaza. The old bank building will be utilized for the new facility, which is for non-emergency situations, such as sore throats, rashes, minor cuts and other issues considered non-life threatening.

There will also be a diagnostic center and occupational health center as well as offices for a primary care physician and staff.

The entrance for the Q Care facility will be off of Plaza Drive. Currently there are plans to remove some bushes and trees for construction and moving the waterline. The building will use the current sewer lateral.

Roadmaster Ron Woodling asked what the plans are for the building in the event that an ambulance has to respond there.

The architects said they will discuss the matter with Penn Highlands and noted a suggestion from Code Enforcement Officer Debra Finkbeiner to have an ambulance-only spot near the main entrance.

The supervisors approved the land development plan provided GOH and Penn Highlands resolve several open items before construction begins.

Under code enforcement, Finkbeiner asked the supervisors to look into an ordinance concerning chickens.

She said under agriculture laws, they cannot outlaw chickens; however, there is a serious problem with residents not keeping their chickens contained and neighbors do not want the birds invading their properties.

Additionally, she said poultry carries a variety of diseases and owners need to take responsibility for their animals.

Three conditional use hearings will be held March 21 at 6:30 p.m., 6:40 p.m. and 6:50 p.m. The first is for timbering on Clover Hill Road on the Mike Kerr property, the second on Carbon Mine Road on the Dave Fox property and the third on Lick Run Road on the T. Scott Lawhead property.

In other business, the supervisors appointed Jim Glass as interim police chief until a new chief is hired. Chief Mark Brooks is retiring effective May 31 and the township will be advertising for the position.

The supervisors approved a quote from Chemung to replace guiderails at the industrial park at a cost of $1,995.

The road crew will begin working four 10-hour days in April from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., and then move to 5:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. the first full week of May.

Clearfield Alliance Christian School Booster Club’s annual Wolf Run 5K will be held May 27.

Secretary Barbara Shaffner announced that the Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority will hold a special electronics and hazardous waste collection on March 25. Anyone wishing to participate must pre-register.